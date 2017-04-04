There have been literally dozens of adaptations of Anne of Green Gables since the novel was first published in 1908. The children's book penned by Canadian writer Lucy Maud Montgomery and set in the 1890s has been brought to life again and again on the screen as a film, TV movie, or TV series, as well as on the stage as a play and a musical. But the relatively new media of streaming platforms has yet to take a crack at the classic tale — until now.
On May 12, Netflix is releasing its very own take on the coming-of-age story titled Anne, starring Irish Canadian actress Amybeth McNulty as the titular orphan. The fiercely smart 13-year-old developed a fantastic sense of imagination during her rough childhood growing up in the foster care system. She gets the opportunity for a fresh start after being sent to live with a new family, an older brother-sister pair (R.H. Thomson and Geraldine James) living on a beautiful farm on Canada's Prince Edward Island. One problem: they were expecting a boy to show up.
Anne is out to prove that she's just as valuable to the family (and the town) as any boy. "Girls can do anything a boy can do, and more!" she declares in the trailer. Indeed, the spunky protagonist of our series is a little feminist; according to Netflix, her trials and triumphs as an outsider "will reflect timeless and topical issues including themes of identity, feminism, bullying and prejudice."
From what we can tell by the trailer, Anne is going to baffle her caretakers, schoolmates (who call her "orphan girl" and "dirty trash"), and locals alike with her outspokenness and willingness to go against the grain. A self-assured young girl who won't take shit from adults or her peers simply because she's different and a girl? Now that sounds like the kind of Netflix binge that's good for the brain.
