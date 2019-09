Comedian and actress Sarah Silverman just revealed that she's "lucky to be alive" after suffering from a severe case of epiglottitis.“I was in the ICU all of last week,” she wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday. “Don't even know why I went to the doctor, it was just a sore throat. But I had a freak case of epiglottitis.”The condition, it turns out, is a life-threatening emergency.It's a disease that occurs when the epiglottis becomes inflamed. The epiglottis is a flap of tissue that sits at the back of your throat and closes over your windpipe when you're eating, so that food doesn't get into your airways. When the epiglottis is inflamed, it can swell and block the airways, making it hard for you to breathe.A swollen epiglottis is usually caused by the bacteria Haemophilus influenzae (H. influenzae) , the same bacteria that causes other severe illnesses such as meningitis and pneumonia. Haemophilus influenza is spread from person to person by coughing or sneezing. Epiglottitis is pretty uncommon in adults, however, because most people get the H. influenzae type B (Hib) vaccine in early childhood. Since the vaccine became routine in 1990, the number of cases of Hib have decreased by 99% compared with the pre-vaccine era. Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention do not have a number for the overall cases of Hib infection, it's estimated that there is one case per 100,000 children younger than 5 years of age in the U.S. every year.