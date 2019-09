Kate Beckinsale Is Brutally Trolling Her Ex Michael Sheen & Sarah Silverman’s Breakup

Kate Beckinsale and Sarah Silverman have always had a humorous relationship . When Silverman started dating Beckinsale's ex-boyfriend Michael Sheen, the two women eschewed any kind of drama by instead becoming BFFs, often publicly trolling each other on social media. Apparently that won't change now that Silverman and Sheen have broken up (due to the difficult nature of long-distance relationships ) since Beckinsale may have just pulled her biggest stunt yet, sending Silverman personalised M&Ms with a picture of the comedian and Sheen on them. If I got something like this from a friend after a breakup, I'd think it was a dick move, but between Silverman and Beckinsale, this is par for the course. At least, Silverman is definitely taking it in stride.