Kate Beckinsale Is Brutally Trolling Her Ex Michael Sheen & Sarah Silverman’s Breakup

Kate Beckinsale and Sarah Silverman have always had a humorous relationship. When Silverman started dating Beckinsale's ex-boyfriend Michael Sheen, the two women eschewed any kind of drama by instead becoming BFFs, often publicly trolling each other on social media. Apparently that won't change now that Silverman and Sheen have broken up (due to the difficult nature of long-distance relationships) since Beckinsale may have just pulled her biggest stunt yet, sending Silverman personalised M&Ms with a picture of the comedian and Sheen on them. If I got something like this from a friend after a breakup, I'd think it was a dick move, but between Silverman and Beckinsale, this is par for the course. At least, Silverman is definitely taking it in stride.
"Been ending every night with a microwaved bowl of personalized m&ms given to me by the very thoughtful and very cruel @katebeckinsale to remind me that I’m alone in this world," she captioned a photo of the M&Ms on Instagram. "So very alone. THANKS, KATE. (Seriously they are so good esp melted which is why the microwave)"
It's so darkly funny thanks to the fact that the split between Silverman and Sheen was extremely amicable.
"The great @michaelsheen & I consciously uncoupled over Christmas," she announced on Twitter on Monday. "I mean, not 'over Christmas' - like that wasn’t the fight that ended it. No fight. We just live in different countries & it got hard. Felt we should just tell y’all so u stop askin, 'How’s Michael/How’s Sarah?'"
Basically, if you are worried that this could be the end of cheeky Instagram comments and pranks among the three celebrities, think again. Everyone is still friends, and they have the M&Ms to prove it.
