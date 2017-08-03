Kate Beckinsale is the first to admit that her family dynamic is a little unconventional. The actress, who shares an 18-year-old daughter, Lily, with Michael Sheen, is also good friends with Sheen's current partner, Sarah Silverman. Now, Kate revealed that Lily has just made things even more complicated by developing a crush on...Jimmy Kimmel.
"You know how they have crushes on Justin Bieber and things like that?" Kate told Kimmel on The Tonight Show Tuesday evening. "She's got one on you."
In case you're not in the know, Jimmy Kimmel is also somewhat tangled up in this unconventional family since he famously dated Sarah Silverman in the early 2000s.
"It's a little bit of a tricky situation, because my daughter's dad is dating Jimmy's ex-girlfriend— it's very twisted," Kate explained to the audience. "It's a sort of a horrible, Human Centipede-y vibe."
But don't let visions of a human centipede fool you — Kate and Sarah get on swimmingly.
"Sarah’s such a fantastic woman, I love her, and Michael and I have gotten on for years now," Kate told told Stylist last year. "I’ve known him since I was 22, we’re basically family."
Perhaps most notably, the two women also enjoy trolling each other on Instagram, especially about topics like their shared beau.
"What the FUCK," Kate once commented on a photo Sarah had posted of Michael. Then Lily got in on the fun, commenting "OMG."
Sarah took it up a notch, replying, "@lily_beckinsale Look your father and I make sweet mature love ok?? I need you to accept and also constantly imagine that."
"I had to delete my response in case she [Lily] smothered me in the night," Kate added. "But my god I love you @sarahkatesilverman."
Watch the full interview below!
