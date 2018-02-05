To celebrate the one year anniversary of the Women’s March on Washington and the newly-released book Together We Rise, which gives readers a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most galvanizing events to happen in modern day history, Brother Vellies creative director Aurora James called upon a group of designers — ones who don’t shy away from having the tough discussions in the fashion industry — to hold a pop-up market this past weekend in New York City, with proceeds benefiting the Women’s March and Planned Parenthood.
“When [Sarah Sophie Flicker] and [Paola Mendoza] told me they wanted to have a Women’s March event during [New York Fashion Week] it seemed like a no brainer,” James shared on Instagram on Sunday. “But I didn’t realize when I signed up to help that I was simultaneously signing up my entire staff, most of my friends and half of the designers I know.” She went on to call out the brands who contributed to the special capsule collection, writing: “To every single one of you guys who have been busting ass to make this event happen for the last few weeks, THANK YOU. Each of these designers are special people. When I called them this month (the busiest month in fashion) it would have been much easier to say no, than to say yes. But all of these people rose to the occasion and made special pieces for the cause.”
Labels like Pyer Moss, Lingua Franca, Brandon Maxwell, Gabriela Hearst, Mara Hoffman, and Edie Parker offered up an array of products to shop, including (but not limited to) hair ribbons, swimsuits (so cute it could double as a top), diamond studs, handbags, and berets with the Planned Parenthood logo on them. The best news, though, is that if you weren't able to stop by the event on Saturday, the specially commissioned pieces are still available to shop via the Together We Rise site. Here's to looking good and supporting a worthy cause in the process.