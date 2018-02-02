No Other Way To Say It, This New Netflix Movie Will Make You Weep

Stop me if you've heard this story before: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Christopher Walken, Kate McKinnon, Steve Coogan, Tami Sagher, and Michiel Huisman (the hot Daario from Game of Thrones) walk into a room. They're in a movie together, and that movie is a very sad Netflix film titled Irreplaceable You. Oh, and this may be a funny collection of people — I mean, Walken? McKinnon? — but this story is not entirely a funny one. Irreplaceable You, directed and produced by Stephanie Laing and written by Bess Wohl, follows Abbie (Mbatha-Raw) after she discovers that she has late-stage cancer. She immediately joins a support group, where she meets an eclectic group of cancer survivors that includes Walken, McKinnon, and Sagher, and embarks on a mission to find a new partner for her fiancé Sam (Michiel Huisman). Sam and Abbie have known each other since childhood, so this will be the first time in their adult lives that they'll be separated.
"Let's be real: Sam's gonna be a chick magnet. He's never had to date!" Abbie points out in the trailer, which you can watch below.
But her mission isn't as easy as she thought it would be. How do you find someone to replace you? How do you watch your partner fall in love with someone else? And, more importantly, should you spend your last time on Earth making sure the people around you will be okay?
"We don't have as time as you think you do," Walken's character tells Abbie. "It's true for you. It's true for every person on the planet."
If you thought you never needed life advice like this then you thought wrong! Life advice, McKinnon, a heart-wrenching story, and Huisman — what more does a story need?
