Netflix's New Film Irreplaceable You Will Make You Weep

Stop me if you've heard this story before: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Christopher Walken, Kate McKinnon, Steve Coogan, Tami Sagher, and Michiel Huisman (the hot Daario from Game of Thrones) walk into a room. They're in a movie together, and that movie is a very sad Netflix film titled Irreplaceable You. Oh, and this may be a funny collection of people — I mean, Walken? McKinnon? — but this story is not entirely a funny one. Irreplaceable You follows Abbie (Mbatha-Raw) after she discovers that she has late-stage cancer. She immediately joins a support group, where she meets an eclectic group of cancer survivors that includes Walken, McKinnon, and Sagher, and embarks on a mission to find a new partner for her fiancé Sam (Michiel Huisman). Sam and Abbie have known each other since childhood, so this will be the first time in their adult lives that they'll be separated.