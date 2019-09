The Surprising Beauty Rituals That Changed Our Sex Lives

Before sex comes foreplay and before foreplay comes forethought: What do I need to do to make sure I'm feeling as hot as possible in the moment? Sure, sometimes, all it takes is watching a random stranger perform a particularly tender rendition of Celine Dion's "It's All Coming Back To Me Now" before you're making out in the back of a karaoke bar. But other times, you need to do a little extra legwork to set the mood.