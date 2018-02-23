The Surprising Beauty Rituals That Changed Our Sex Lives

Before sex comes foreplay and before foreplay comes forethought: What do I need to do to make sure I'm feeling as hot as possible in the moment? Sure, sometimes, all it takes is watching a random stranger perform a particularly tender rendition of Celine Dion's "It's All Coming Back To Me Now" before you're making out in the back of a karaoke bar. But other times, you need to do a little extra legwork to set the mood.
Take Casanova, for example, who was said to have eaten 50 oysters a day in order to boost his libido. Scientists may have since debunked the food as an aphrodisiac, but the point is, we all have our thing.
Ahead, the surprising rituals — from sex-fueled fragrances to baths — that R29 editors swear make the act that much better.