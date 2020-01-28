Think Outside The Box (Of Chocolates) With These 22 Valentine’s Day Gifts

News flash: February 14th is a little under three weeks out. With the treat-laden occasion that is Valentine’s Day in the crosshairs, you may be in the market for something small-but-special that you can present over a candlelit dinner that doesn’t fall under the category of a stuffed toy that was obviously purchased at a national drugstore chain. If you're looking at all, then you likely want the gift to feel like a respite from the gendered token of a bygone romantic era, and more in step with your unique relationship.
With this in mind, we rounded up the little things (and a few big ones): all the must-have accessories for Netflix and chill; unexpected cards that feel unique, thoughtful, and heartfelt; and even some flower alternatives (both living and artificial) that will stand out among the traditional delivery of long-stem roses. Click through to find that special something for your special someone — no matter their gender or orientation.
