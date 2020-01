Think Outside The Box (Of Chocolates) With These 22 Valentine’s Day Gifts

News flash: February 14th is a little under three weeks out. With the treat-laden occasion that is Valentine’s Day in the crosshairs, you may be in the market for something small-but-special that you can present over a candlelit dinner that doesn’t fall under the category of a stuffed toy that was obviously purchased at a national drugstore chain. If you're looking at all, then you likely want the gift to feel like a respite from the gendered token of a bygone romantic era, and more in step with your unique relationship.