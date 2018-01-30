Dakota Johnson went viral after the camera at the 2018 Golden Globes captured her sneaking a peak at Angelina Jolie for her reaction as Jennifer Aniston spoke. Sure, Brad Pitt and Aniston divorced over a decade ago and we should all be over it by now. But there is nothing like a boozy award show to bring one of the most intriguing celebrity scandals of all time back into the limelight.
However, Johnson revealed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that her relatable side eye probably wasn’t even about Brangelina drama. She was quick to point out that Elizabeth Chambers, Armie Hammer’s wife, was practically giving Jolie a full on glare.
“Truthfully, I don’t think I was really actually looking at her because if you look really closely at the angle of my eyes, they’re kind of like over here,” she said as she showcased her gaze passing by Jolie.
In reality, Johnson is just as obsessed with The Stranger Things kids as we all are.
“I really love Stranger Things so much, like so much.” Johnson gushed as she explained that she spent parts of the night trying to capture creepy zoomed in cell phone videos of the cast.
“Which is like the thing I hate the most when people are in restaurants or whatever when they try to take sneaky picture of you like this,” she said as she demonstrated her sly picture snapping stance.
Even in a room full of seasoned celebrities, the adorable and charismatic Stranger Things teens still reign supreme. Johnson giggled as she explained how while trying to take videos of the kids for her friends, she might have captured a sleeping Ridley Scott. Fallon pulled up said video that features the ever dashing Hammer with Gaten Matarazzo and Finn Wolfhard in the background, and, indeed, a suspiciously slumped Scott.
Johnson was on The Tonight Show to promote her new movie, Fifty Shades Freed, the final installment in the erotic Fifty Shades trilogy, out February 9th.
