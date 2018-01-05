The Golden Globe-Nominated Shows You’re Not Watching & Should

The Golden Globes are arguably the best awards show. There’s open table seating and an even more open bar. The hosts are always top notch. And, most importantly, sponsor the Hollywood Foreign Press Association always gives a nod to some lesser-appreciated projects seriously deserving of some love.
That habit is most helpful for the under-the-radar television shows nominated, since golden statues and buzz can sometimes save a series from looming cancellation. Movies, which are over and wrapped long before they’re up for awards contention, don’t have that kind of hanging anxiety.
For the 2018 Golden Globes, the HFPA kept up tradition and shone its light on quite a few very worthy television offerings that don't exactly have the high profile of competitors like Game Of Thrones, This Is Us, or Stranger Things. So, we picked out all the Globes-nominated series you might not be watching, but definitely should. Get ready to meet your next binge.
