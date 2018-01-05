Story from TV Shows

The Golden Globe-Nominated Shows You’re Not Watching & Should

Ariana Romero
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Peter Kramer/USA Network.
The Golden Globes are arguably the best awards show. There’s open table seating and an even more open bar. The hosts are always top notch. And, most importantly, sponsor the Hollywood Foreign Press Association always gives a nod to some lesser-appreciated projects seriously deserving of some love.
That habit is most helpful for the under-the-radar television shows nominated, since golden statues and buzz can sometimes save a series from looming cancellation. Movies, which are over and wrapped long before they’re up for awards contention, don’t have that kind of hanging anxiety.
For the 2018 Golden Globes, the HFPA kept up tradition and shone its light on quite a few very worthy television offerings that don't exactly have the high profile of competitors like Game Of Thrones, This Is Us, or Stranger Things. So, we picked out all the Globes-nominated series you might not be watching, but definitely should. Get ready to meet your next binge.
Read These Stories Next:
The 17 Best TV Shows For Women Of 2017
These Are The TV Actresses To Look Out For In 2018
30 TV Episodes That Made Us Cry In 2017

More from TV

R29 Original Series