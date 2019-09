Aside from Lupita Nyong'o , Chadwick Boseman, Tessa Thompson , Angela Bassett, and Michael B. Jordan getting time to shine, we're also ecstatic that most of the cast wears natural hairstyles in the film. Not only are they badass, but they prove that Black beauty is just as conventional as everything else we've seen up until now. Last night's Los Angeles premiere was no different. With a dress code of "royal attire," the cast and fans showed up — and showed out — with their 'fros tall, edges laid, and locs flowing. See some of the best looks ahead.