Even though Black Panther comes out on February 16, fans have been waiting in i
mpatient anticipation for months on end (and if they didn't snag an advanced ticket, they may have to wait a little longer). You don't have to be a Marvel fan to appreciate the fact that this film is chockfull of representation, with nearly an entire Black cast of heroes and villains gracing our screens.
Aside from Lupita Nyong'o, Chadwick Boseman, Tessa Thompson, Angela Bassett, and Michael B. Jordan getting time to shine, we're also ecstatic that most of the cast wears natural hairstyles in the film. Not only are they badass, but they prove that Black beauty is just as conventional as everything else we've seen up until now. Last night's Los Angeles premiere was no different. With a dress code of "royal attire," the cast and fans showed up — and showed out — with their 'fros tall, edges laid, and locs flowing. See some of the best looks ahead.