Here's The Anti-Abortion Grammys Dress No One Asked For

Of course, you may remember that last year the singer-songwriter, who is of Native American descent, made herself known to the world by wearing a dress with a giant "Make America Great Again " message across the front and "TRUMP" around the back. There were also rumors in December that she was considering running for congress in Florida after being encouraged by Ivanka Trump at the White House Christmas party, but so far nothing has panned out. (An image of her standing next to Ivanka Trump also adorns Villa's Twitter background image .) Before she started making statements with dresses on the red carpet, Villa was known for her notoriously unconventional outfit choices, like in 2016 when she showed up to the Grammy's covered in spikes