She Wore A MAGA Dress To The Grammys & Now She Might Be A Congresswoman

Remember the pro-Trump singer who wore a Make America Great Again-themed dress to the 2017 Grammy Awards? Well, she could be a congresswoman in the near future.
Joy Villa told Fox & Friends this morning she is considering running for Congress. "It's time we have strong women who step up, run, win, and support the president of America," she said.
Villa said her potential platform would be similar to President Trump's, and it sounds like her campaign strategy would be, too. "I'd be running as an outsider, but definitely running as a Republican," she said. (The issues she mentioned, including tax reform and stronger immigration laws, sound very aligned with the platform of establishment Republicans, though.)
Advertisement
A high-profile Republican woman running for the U.S. House of Representatives could be a welcome development for the GOP Caucus, which is facing a potentially drastic drop in female members next year. But Villa is currently working on another album, and it's unclear if she's pulling a Kid Rock or seriously mulling trying to become an U.S. representative. She told Fox & Friends, "If I run, I'm going to win." At the moment, however, she hasn't settled on a specific district... or even a state.
"I'm looking at Florida, I'm looking at California and I'm looking at New York, because these are all places I live and work and have grown up in," she said.
The absence of an official campaign didn't stop the president from issuing an apparent endorsement via his favorite form of communication. "Good luck to @Joy_Villa on her decision to enter the wonderful world of politics. She has many fans!" he tweeted Friday morning, in a break from feuding with a Democratic mega-donor calling for his impeachment.
Good luck to @Joy_Villa on her decision to enter the wonderful world of politics. She has many fans!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2017
The support sent the could-be candidate singing from the (digital) rooftops.
On that note, we're calling it now: "I'm freaking out right now" will be the universal slogan for all of us in 2018.
Related Video:
Advertisement