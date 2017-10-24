Kid Rock's Run For Senator Was Actually A Stunt To Promote His Album

The 46-year-old singer told SiriusXM host Howard Stern, "Are you kidding me?" during an expletive-laden interview Tuesday. He clarified his supposed run against Michigan U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow was a stunt to promote his new album, Sweet Southern Sugar, and subsequent tour.
"Fuck no, I’m not running for Senate. Are you kidding me?" he told Stern. "Who couldn’t figure that out? I’m releasing a new album. I’m going on tour, too. Are you fucking shitting me?"
The Detroit-area rocker has been teasing the public for months. In July, the singer launched an official Kid Rock for U.S. Senate website — which included some Kid Rock '18 merch. And at a September 12 concert, he was introduced as Michigan's "next senator" and talked about running for president in the future.
He told Stern that toying with the idea of running for office has brought mixed results.
"It’s the worst advice I ever gave myself, but it's been the most creative thing I’ve ever done," he said. "And I’ve gotten to see everyone’s true colors."
According to the Detroit Free Press, Kid Rock said his staff knew there wouldn't be a run for office. But with all the attention, and a new album in the works, some people started to take the idea seriously. The singer had to tell them, "No, we’re not doing it," but added, "Let's roll with it for a while."
Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, was a target of protests during recent Detroit concerts because of his use of the Confederate flag. He was one of President Trump's early supporters during the 2016 presidential election, and in the past had also supported GOP candidate Mitt Romney.
