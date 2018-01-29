Here's The Anti-Abortion Grammys Dress No One Asked For

Pro-Trump musician Joy Villa is back at it again with her red carpet tricks stolen from Macy Gray's legendary appearance on the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet (remember when the "I Try" singer wore a bright pink and blue sequinned dress with the words "MY NEW ALBUM DROPS SEP 18 2001" printed on the front, and "BUY IT" on the back?).
The "Make America Great Again" singer (yes, that's the name of one of her songs), walked Sunday's Grammy Awards red carpet in a white Pronovias gown with a seemingly D.I.Y.-painted illustration of a foetus enveloped in a rainbow placenta(?) at the bottom. Her handbag, painted with the words "CHOOSE LIFE," helped deliver her message. She finished the look off with a giant tiara.
Of course, you may remember that last year the singer-songwriter, who is of Native American descent, made herself known to the world by wearing a dress with a giant "Make America Great Again" message across the front and "TRUMP" around the back. There were also rumours in December that she was considering running for congress in Florida after being encouraged by Ivanka Trump at the White House Christmas party, but so far nothing has panned out. (An image of her standing next to Ivanka Trump also adorns Villa's Twitter background image.) Before she started making statements with dresses on the red carpet, Villa was known for her notoriously unconventional outfit choices, like in 2016 when she showed up to the Grammy's covered in spikes.
In a year where so many performers are choosing to make a statement and aligning themselves with the Time's Up and Me Too movements, its interesting, but not surprising, see Villa still push such a strongly conservative cause. In an interview with Fox News, she said: "I'm a pro-life woman. This year I chose to make a statement on the red carpet like I always do. I'm all about life."
