The Important Detail You Missed In Janelle Monáe's Grammys Look

There is the expected way of doing something, and then there is the Janelle Monáe way. Case in point: When celebs vowed to wear white roses to music's biggest night of the year — a move that pays homage to the suffragettes, who, led by Susan B. Anthony, fought to get women the right to vote — the multi-hyphenate star took the act of protest one step further... by wearing flowers on her tux, its lapel, her ears, and, like the beauty girl she is, pinned in her hair.