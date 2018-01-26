"Despacito" may be Bieber-less at the 2018 Grammy awards this Sunday, despite the hit Spanish-language song's historic three nominations. According to The Los Angeles Times, this is the first time since 1959 that a non-English track has been nominated for Song Of The Year. That's huge! So, why is Justin Bieber rumored to be a no-show at this year's Grammys?
If TMZ is to be believed, the Biebs may not be attending any awards shows until he's completed his next album. That means that Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee may have to perform the chart-topping party hit — and perhaps collect the awards for Song Of The Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Record Of The Year — by themselves on Sunday night. Of course, they may be better off since Bieber hasn't always been the best when it comes to singing the Spanish lyrics.
This also wouldn't be the first time the "Love Yourself" singer skipped out on an awards ceremony. Vulture notes that Bieber didn't attend the Grammys last year either, even though he was nominated for Album Of The Year. He also bailed on the American Music Awards last November.
But, what does this mean for Selena Gomez, who has long been rumored to have rekindled Jelena? So far, no one seems to know for sure whether Gomez will appear on the red carpet this Sunday. For starters, People reports she didn't receive a single nomination, a fact that outraged her fans. Additionally, she's been candid about focusing on her music — she recently told BBC1 that she plans to release a new album in 2018 — and on her health. As you may recall, she underwent an invasive kidney transplant last summer after her chronic battle with lupus grew worse.
She could totally surprise us, though. Gomez has been known to support her girlfriends' achievements — she went as Taylor Swift's date to the Grammys back in 2016 — and her friend Lorde is currently the only woman nominated for Album Of The Year.
Will she show to celebrate all of the melodrama? We'll find out this weekend.
