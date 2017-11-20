Justin Bieber Just Won An AMA — But Why Isn't He There?

If you're scanning the crowd for any possible evidence of #Jelena, don't. Justin Bieber once again isn't attending the American Music Awards, despite the fact that he technically just won an award. As DJ Khaled took the stage to accept the award for Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-hop for "I'm The One" featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne, fans couldn't help but notice that the "Love Yourself" singer wasn't in the audience to reap the reward.
This isn't necessarily surprising. Despite the fact that he's a frequent winner of the awards (thirteen and counting), he's not always in attendance. Last year, he was in Europe during the celebration, but this year he's been pretty quiet on social media in regards to his whereabouts — as if that would stop eager fans from noticing his absence.
His nomination wasn't the only reason people wanted to see Justin Bieber on stage. Now that it's all-but-confirmed that he and ex Selena Gomez are back together after pictures of them reuniting and, most of all, kissing, surfaced on the internet, fans thought this might be the first public appearance the couple would make as an item (again) following their initial split in 2015. Gomez herself, who also boasts her own win as 2016's Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist, was there to perform her hit "Wolves," and saying we would have been pumped to see Bieber supporting her in the crowd is an understatement.
But then again, this was Gomez's moment. If they really are back together, then fans will be reintroduced to the couple whenever Gomez and Bieber are ready.
