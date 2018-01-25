Everything You Need To Know About The Woman Who Reportedly Set Up Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding quickly approaches (it's now only four months away, but who's counting?), we've been anxiously gobbling up any and all details we can find about who's going to be involved in the ceremony, what the wedding bands will (or, perhaps in this case, won't) look like, and who will design the wedding dress. While all of these details are fine and good, none of them would even be a blip on our radars if it weren't for a special mystery person who set the soon-to-be newlyweds up on their first blind date back in 2016. After much sleuthing, E! News reports that the woman behind the magic is Violet von Westenholz.
You might be wondering, "Violet von who?" And, you wouldn't be alone.
According to Express.co, Von Westenholz has been a friend of the royal family since childhood by means of her father, former Olympic skier Baron Piers von Westenholz. The 33-year-old has reportedly kept in touch with Prince Harry as she's gotten older and became his go-to guru for love and dating advice.
"Harry was having a really hard time finding anyone," a source told E! News. "It's hard enough finding someone new to date. He can hardly go on Tinder or a dating app like normal people, but to meet someone that you actually connect with, that was proving to be almost impossible. It was something he had confided in his closest friends about; he was ready to meet someone but it was so hard to actually find the right person."
OK, so he probably told von Westenholz. But, how does Markle fit into this? E! News reports that the two met while von Westenholz was working in PR at a Ralph Lauren event Markle attended. The two got to talking and, voilà, the PR pro knew a good match when she spotted it.
"Meghan had been a part of the London social scene for a while and had slotted into the high society set really easily," the source added. "And so when Harry told Violet he was having trouble finding someone, Violet said she might just have the perfect girl for him."
As W magazine points out, Metro U.K. asked von Westenholz if she was responsible for the set-up, to which she responded, "I might leave that for other people to say [who it is]."
Not a denial, that's for sure!
Unfortunately, not much else is known about the Royal Matchmaker. Judging from her profile picture on her private Instagram account, she loves cuddly dachshunds.
While it seems unlikely that von Westenholz will go on the record to confirm the rumors, we'll be looking for her in pictures from the royal wedding!
