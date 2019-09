With Valentine's Day on the horizon, we're looking for a few kitschy-hued dresses to line up with date night, or whatever else you might (or might not) have planned. Because whether you're heading out for dinner and drinks or planning a rom-com movie marathon with your closest friends, there's no excuse to not dress up. From cherry red to cabernet , the 16 options ahead are just right for anything your evening has in store. And don't be afraid to add a bold red lip to your look, either.