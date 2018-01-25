Any closet worth its weight knows no wardrobe is complete without a little red number. It's an understated choice when you're in need of making a bold-yet-classic statement, but it still packs more punch than your usual black piece. There's no such thing as an occasion unfit for a red dress, save for maybe your own wedding (but if that's your thing, go for it!). Transitional and tied to no season, it's always en vogue.