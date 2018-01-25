Any closet worth its weight knows no wardrobe is complete without a little red number. It's an understated choice when you're in need of making a bold-yet-classic statement, but it still packs more punch than your usual black piece. There's no such thing as an occasion unfit for a red dress, save for maybe your own wedding (but if that's your thing, go for it!). Transitional and tied to no season, it's always en vogue.
With Valentine's Day on the horizon, we're looking for a few kitschy-hued dresses to line up with date night, or whatever else you might (or might not) have planned. Because whether you're heading out for dinner and drinks or planning a rom-com movie marathon with your closest friends, there's no excuse to not dress up. From cherry red to cabernet, the 16 options ahead are just right for anything your evening has in store. And don't be afraid to add a bold red lip to your look, either.