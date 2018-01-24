Why There Could Be Way Fewer Celebrity Selfies At The Oscars This Year

The Oscar nominations are finally in, and seemingly everyone is starting to speculate who will be amongst the biggest winners and losers this year. To ensure they're not part of the latter category, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), the accounting firm responsible for both counting the votes and for last year's embarrassing blunder, have rolled out a list of six stern rules, according to an exclusive report by the Associated Press. One major downside? We may be getting fewer behind-the-scenes shots of our favorite celebs.
As you may recall, PwC dominated the news cycle last February after it claimed full responsibility for handing over the incorrect envelope for Best Picture, erroneously naming La La Land, and not Moonlight, the victor. It was a mess, especially since nearly the entire cast and crew for La La Land was already beaming with delight onstage.
Vanity Fair reports that one of the main reasons for the mix-up was that Brian Cullinan, one of the PwC partners tasked with handing off the envelope along with Martha Ruiz, was distracted by the high-profile faces backstage. Moments before he passed along the wrong results, Cullinan reportedly tweeted a photo of Emma Stone to his personal Twitter account. Bad move, bro.
In addition to banning Cullinan and Ruiz from the event (they'e been replaced by Rick Rosas and Kimberly Bourdon), PwC will also enforce a no-phones policy for partners working at the event, meaning fewer pics of our favorite famous faces. Thankfully, this policy doesn't seem to extend to celebrities, who will undoubtedly be Gramming it up throughout the night.
PwC also announced that another balloting partner will sit in the control room and have his own set of winners' envelopes. All three of the partners will also have the chance to practice what to do in case of an envelope emergency at the official rehearsal. Finally, the celebrity presenters and stage managers will need to personally confirm each winner before announcing the winner. That means no more spontaneous reactions from the presenters, a moment we love from all awards shows.
Hopefully, these new policies will keep things running smoothly when the ceremony broadcasts live on March 4. If not, you know what they say in the biz, "The show must go on!"
