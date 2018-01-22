While good character work will make you actually care about any show, it’s the haunting serial killer mystery at the heart of The Alienist that will stay with you for days, if not weeks. As previously mentioned, the unknown mass murderer terrorizing New York is targeting young boys who dress as little girls, and the criminal has a gory flair for the dramatic. The first glimpse we get of his new victim signals the TNT show isn’t playing with the dark and gritty vibes of countless popular series. No, this one is aims to out-dark its competition with unblinking shots of mutilated, eyeless children like the premiere's eponymous boy on the bridge, Georgio Santorelli.