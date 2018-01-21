Hundreds of thousands of people grabbed their signs and took to the streets across the United States for the second Women's March. Among them were celebrities using their platform to help reach more people and further the cause. Some made stirring speeches and countless others brought friends and family to join in on the march.
Viola Davis made an inspiring speech about the importance of intersectional feminism, aptly saying "We are all worthy." Scarlett Johansson, one of the original signers of the Time's Up letter, didn't mince words when calling out self-proclaimed allies in Hollywood who don't walk the walk. Halsey's powerful poem about her experience with sexual abuse called "Story of Mine" made a lasting impact on the crowd at the march in New York City.
As the movement grows in size and scope, women everywhere are finding ways to ask for more and demand change. Since the inaugural Women's March this time last year, the momentum for real and lasting change has continued to increase as women direct their focus toward voting people who represent them into offices, both large and small, across the country.
This past year brought about movements like Me Too and Time's Up, as countless women and men came forward to tell their stories of sexual harassment and assault at the hands of men in Hollywood who have abused their positions of power and influence.
Many celebrities could be seen marching together as a united front for change. Some wore shirts emblazoned with the words "Time's Up," or wore pink pussy hats which were a favorite among marchers last year as well, others held protest signs.
For every woman whose face we know from films and television, there were thousands of other women alongside them fighting for gender equality, protection for immigrants, wage parity, and respect.