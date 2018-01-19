Rihanna's Makeup Artist Explains The Real Meaning Behind Fenty's Lipstick Names

I love prepping the lips with the Matchstix, our correctors that can be used for contouring or highlighting. If you have discoloration on your lips, you can neutralize it with that and it creates a soft, matte base to apply the lipstick. If you’re the type of person whose lipstick wears off quickly regardless of the formula, I like to set it with Invisimatte, which is our translucent powder. All you need is a light dust with a light, fluffy brush, to ensure durability. To paint, I like to start with the Cupid's bow. We don't have lip liners, so I take the edge of the lipstick and create a perfect line around the lips before slowly going in to saturate. Some people like to overdraw the lips, while others like to keep the same shape, but you really want to make it look defined either way.