While it's always worth taking anything that happens on The Bachelor with a grain of salt, former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman thinks she has a solution to help people find real, everlasting love: get rid of The Bachelor. Or, to put it differently, "just do all Bachelorettes from now on."
Dorfman spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the franchise, and told the outlet that "other than myself, The Bachelorette seems to have a way better track record."
Dorfman broke up with Bachelorette season 10 winner Josh Murray a little less than a year after the proposal, but for the most part, Dorfman believes women have a better knack for the show. After all, six out of 13 Bachelorettes are still with their final pick, in comparison to the one (1) Bachelor couple who is still going strong.
"I think the women maybe take their time more," she explained. "I think women are just better pickers, except for myself. In the future, I hope to not pick any more wrong ones."
Wrong ones like Nick Viall, who made it down to the final two in her season before eventually losing to Murray. In response, on After The Final Rose, Viall opened Dorfman up to slut-shaming from fans when he revealed she slept with both of the final contestants — something he told People he now regrets.
"As a result of me saying that, Andi, unfairly, got a lot of criticism that she didn't deserve," he told the outlet.
While Dorfman doesn't have plans to jump back into Bachelor Nation any time soon — she ended up turning down Winter Games as to not "taint the image" she has of the franchise — she does still keep up with the comings and goings, and has some advice for current Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr.:
"I usually say two things. I say, 'Prepare yourself to be exhausted, both mentally, emotionally, and physically because there are long, long days ahead of you,' but also I tell them that it's going to be a lot harder to break up with people than you think," she explained. "On TV, it looks like you're just not calling somebody's name and so they don't get a rose and it's over, but when you're standing 10 feet away from someone and, like, looking them in the eye and basically dumping them by not calling their name, it's pretty hard."
Dorfman's new and second book, Single State Of Mind, is out now!
