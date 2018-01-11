J.Lo Wore Denim Palazzo Pants, Now We Want Denim Palazzo Pants

Of course, the pants also looked extra chic because of the way Lopez styled them; with a fitted, but not tight, striped sweater, an Hermés bag, and delicate sandals, allowing the voluminous bottoms to be the focal point of her look. We’ve long been champions of wide-legged trousers, especially since a retro-style flare, or a pair of culottes can automatically liven up an otherwise hum-drum ensemble, but it's been a while since the a pair of wide leg jeans extended, well, this wide.