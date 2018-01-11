J.Lo Wore Denim Palazzo Pants, Now We Want Denim Palazzo Pants

Denim isn’t just about a regular pair of jeans anymore. We had a hunch our favourite denim brands would be breaking out of their standard boxes this year, creating pieces that go beyond the standard components of the classic Canadian tuxedo. One person that definitely got the memo that 2018 was all about exaggerated silhouettes, with unique details like pleating, contrast top-stitching, and side-seam embellishments is Jennifer Lopez. Lopez was recently spotted in L.A. wearing the pair of palazzo pants to end all palazzo pants. Imagine a pair of JNCOs that you could actually wear to a casual cocktail dinner, and you're close.