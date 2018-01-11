J.Lo Wore Denim Palazzo Pants, Now We Want Denim Palazzo Pants

Denim isn’t just about a regular pair of jeans anymore. We had a hunch our favourite denim brands would be breaking out of their standard boxes this year, creating pieces that go beyond the standard components of the classic Canadian tuxedo. One person that definitely got the memo that 2018 was all about exaggerated silhouettes, with unique details like pleating, contrast top-stitching, and side-seam embellishments is Jennifer Lopez. Lopez was recently spotted in L.A. wearing the pair of palazzo pants to end all palazzo pants. Imagine a pair of JNCOs that you could actually wear to a casual cocktail dinner, and you're close.
Of course, the pants also looked extra chic because of the way Lopez styled them; with a fitted, but not tight, striped sweater, an Hermés bag, and delicate sandals, allowing the voluminous bottoms to be the focal point of her look. We’ve long been champions of wide-legged trousers, especially since a retro-style flare, or a pair of culottes can automatically liven up an otherwise hum-drum ensemble, but it's been a while since the a pair of wide leg jeans extended, well, this wide.
It makes sense that J.Lo would be the one to make us experiment with a glamorous wide-leg look to run our errands around town. But what else would you expect from the person who hosts Taco Night for her friends in a shimmery outfit would render sparkle photo application Kira-Kira+ useless?
