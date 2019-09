The Original Modelizer: Mick Jagger & His Fabulous Women

After some digging, the trend in the Rolling Stone frontman's love life became too obvious (and stylish) to ignore. From Marianne Faithfull to Anita Pallenberg , Chrissie Shrimpton, and more, Jagger and the women he loved defined the eras that inform most of the current trends of today. Think: white suits, platforms, fringe, fur dusters, and a whole lotta denim. Everyone knows fashion is cyclical, and some style tendencies come and go, but it was these women who, backstage or front-and-center, ingrained an overarching message in vintage fashion history — the idea that fashion was meant to rock; no rules, no games, and sometimes, no pants.