These Women Wrote A Children's Book For Grown-Ass Men, & You're Going To Want To Buy It

According to Simon, women readers openly embraced the book. But after poring through her Twitter mentions, Simon was surprised to find just how many men enjoyed the book, too. "My hypothesis behind that is that this is a lot easier for a man to talk about, especially on social media, because this is humorous and funny, and that that’s an easier way in for a lot of dudes. I saw a lot of tweets that were like, 'Bros, get yourself this book,'" Simon tells us.