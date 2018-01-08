The Golden Globes After Parties Were One Big Girls Night Out

All eyes were on the Golden Globes Sunday night as they marked the first major award show to take place during the #MeToo era. It was also the first time actors and actresses publicly gathered after establishing Time's Up, a legal defense fund and movement created to battle sexism, racism, and harassment in all industries. To show support, most attendees wore all black, and gave several shout outs to Time's Up during their speeches.
It's safe to say it was a success, and what better way to celebrate than with your fellow ladies at one of the many Golden Globes after parties? Events thrown by networks like Hulu and HBO were alive with women celebrating each other, and posing for photos that make us even more jealous that we weren't in attendance.
In addition to actresses, the parties were also bopping with activists like Tarana Burke and Calina Lawrence, who were among the eight inspirational women that actresses Emma Stone, Susan Sarandon, Meryl Streep, Michelle Williams, Laura Dern, Emma Watson, Shailene Woodley, and Amy Poehler brought along as their dates.
"Too much of the recent press attention has been focused on perpetrators and does not adequately address the role race, ethnicity and economic status play in sexual violence," the women said in a statement. "We want to encourage all women - from those who live in the shadows to those who live in the limelight, from all walks of life, and across generations- to continue to step forward and know that they will be supported when they do."
Ahead, take a look at a bunch of women supporting women at the after parties, and having a great time doing it.