Though the Obama administration did not count a makeup artist among its staff (female administration members who made frequent public appearances, like senior advisor Valerie Jarrett, paid out of pocket for hair and makeup expenses), Politico notes that the Trump White House is not the first to do so: The administration under George W. Bush had a similar team member in Lois Cassano, who was hired on the first day of the administration in 2001 to serve as the go-to for the press secretary, the president, the vice president, and the first lady, as well as visiting heads of state, Cabinet secretaries, and any other senior officials representing the administration on TV.