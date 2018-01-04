Why Are Margot Robbie & Nicole Kidman On The Cover Of British Vogue?

Speaking about the new issue, Enninful reasoned why he decided to lead with Robbie and Kidman: "When I first decided that Vogue should put together a star-filled portfolio featuring the biggest names in current cinema to mark the exceptional 2017/18 awards season, who knew Hollywood would soon be top of the global news agenda," he wrote via press release. "It was clear to me that the mood needed to change. That it was a time for honesty... Over four days in Los Angeles it was great to spend time with [Juergen Teller] and some of today’s amazing talents as they look to reshape how Hollywood does business in a post-Weinstein world, including cover stars Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman – two of the most straight-talking professionals I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with."