Many will be quick to criticise Enninful for his predictable cover choices for the January and February issues. However, as one of the greatest visionaries in fashion publishing and someone who has tirelessly championed inclusivity with arresting, boundary-breaking images throughout his career, from i-D to Vogue Italia and W, there's hope yet of Enninful coming into his stride and transforming British Vogue into the diverse, definitive style title it ought to be. Perhaps Enninful doesn't want to alienate the loyal fanbase Shulman and her team built up over the past quarter of a century, or perhaps he wants to ensure that Vogue shifts as many copies as possible at a time when print media is in decline, by selecting the world's biggest names to star on the cover. Regardless, he must soon offer us the #NewVogue we were promised in order for it to truly prosper.