This Former Hills Star Just Chopped Off Her Long Hair — & She Looks So Different

To say life has changed for our favorite Cali cool kids since the MTV premiere of The Hills over a decade ago, would be a vast understatement. The former teens made famous for cruising down the Pacific Coast Highway in top-down convertibles nodding along to Natasha Bedingfield and spewing melodramatic one-liners, like: “I want to forgive you, and I want to forget you," are now married, running businesses, and having babies.