This Former Hills Star Just Chopped Off Her Long Hair — & She Looks So Different

To say life has changed for our favorite Cali cool kids since the MTV premiere of The Hills over a decade ago, would be a vast understatement. The former teens made famous for cruising down the Pacific Coast Highway in top-down convertibles nodding along to Natasha Bedingfield and spewing melodramatic one-liners, like: “I want to forgive you, and I want to forget you," are now married, running businesses, and having babies.
Leaving the Beverly Hills drama in their rearview, many former Hills ladies have switched up their beauty look, trading down-the-back blonde beachy waves for more manageable "mom cuts." Kristin Cavallari and LC have already made the above-the-shoulder hair transition, and Whitney Port's just jumped on-board — ditching her forever-signature long waves for a very short blunt bob.
Yesterday, Port posted a Boomerang on her Instagram, shocking her followers with a live-action shot of her fresh and sleek chin-grazing haircut. "It had to go," she captioned the bob inspo Boomerang; crediting her stylist, Jake B Martin, with the cutting shears emoji.
Martin himself also posted a pre and post-chop side-by-side Instagram of Port's hair transformation on his personal Instagram, dubbing it a "classic modern bob," in his caption. And the side-by-side shot proves this was no slow, trim a few inches every month kind-of process — it was a one fell swoop, full drama chop. So, maybe there's a little Hills left in Port, after all...
And Port's cut is just further proof that we're definitely taking the bob lob hair trend into the new year. What celeb will take to the above-the-shoulder hairstyle in 2018? Your guess is as good as ours.
