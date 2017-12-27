It's easy to feel all shopped-out after the holidays. But when a really good deal comes along after Christmas, as they do, we can't not spend a little of the holiday cash and gift cards that are currently burning a hole in our wallets — especially when we can shop and save from the comfort of our beds.
To that end, Sephora just hit us with a crazy-good, post-holiday sale on already-on-sale beauty products. Translation: The beauty mega-store is giving an additional 20% markdown on more than 300 products that have already been price-chopped, until January 1. Just use the promo code SALEONSALE at checkout. (Note that you need to be a Beauty Insider member to qualify for the additional discount.) And these offers aren't the throw-away reject mascaras or holiday sets that no one wanted to buy. No, it's the good stuff, like the new duo-chrome Becca highlighter, smooth as butter Urban Decay liquid lipsticks, and a GHD hairdryer that'll put the $14 you're currently using in your childhood bathroom to shame.
Ahead, the best products to get the most bang for your buck at Sephora right now. Because you want to stretch that $50 gift card as far as you can.