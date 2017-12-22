Gal Gadot Is Going To Receive An Award Truly Worthy Of A Superhero

Even heroes deserve a little recognition for their work every now and then. Actress Gal Gadot, who famously brought action superstar Wonder Woman to life on the big screen earlier this year, will be granted the #SeeHer Award at the 23rd Critics Choice Awards on January 11, Comicbook.com reports.
The award, chosen by the Association of National Advertisers, honors women who challenge societal norms and advocate for women on- and off-screen, something Gadot has consistently done through her strong work ethic, representation of a strong woman character, and through a variety of philanthropic efforts. According to the #SeeHer site, Gadot will be the second woman ever to receive this award, following in first recipient Viola Davis' footsteps.
While a seemingly small gesture, the award is so much more than a trophy or plaque Gadot can hang in her home; it's a testament to the resilience and worthiness of hard-working women and non-binary folks everywhere who deserve equal opportunities and pay. Wonder Woman, with the help of Gadot and director Patty Jenkins, changed the entertainment world for the better. The film, the #SeeHer site reports, garnered more than $5 billion worldwide (we're talking record-breaking numbers here, people), making Jenkins the most successful, and highest-paid, woman director.
These successes have forced Hollywood to recognize that women-led stories not only draw people to the box office, but that they also do extremely well. Jenkins broke the glass ceiling in the entertainment industry, proving that marginalized groups — including women, those who are gender non-conforming, people of color, and the LGBTQ+ community — are worthy and capable of telling their stories. (We have a few suggestions on who to look out for here.)
It can sometimes take a while for real progress to be made in any industry, but thankfully, Jenkins isn't slowing down. A Wonder Woman sequel is in the works and is set for release in November 2019.
