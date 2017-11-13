The Wonder Woman Sequel Will Be Here Sooner Than You Think

If you’ve been counting down the months until you can once again see the fierce female warrior Wonder Woman fight for good on the big screen, a recent announcement from Warner Bros and DC Comics will require you to adjust your tally marks. News just broke that the production companies have moved the premiere date for Wonder Woman 2 up a month and a half. According to Deadline, the film will now open on November 1, 2019. Prior to today's announcement, Wonder Woman's sequel was set to come out on December 13, 2019.
Though six weeks may sounds like an inconsequential amount of time, especially when the premiere is still nearly two years out from now, Wonder Woman fans are still totally stoked about the date change. Twitter users, especially, have taken to the social medium to express just how excited they are.
Advertisement
Good move. Let's go! DC/WB should just claim the month of November.— Willie Yarbrough (@Black_Vulcan69) November 13, 2017
Getting #WonderWoman2 a few weeks early is something I’m definitely, 100 percent not mad about: https://t.co/TR5QoCKKxQ— Jessica Derschowitz (@jessicasara) November 13, 2017
In addition to those who are genuinely happy that they will now be able to see Wonder Woman 2 sooner — regardless of how insignificant the amount of time seems now — there are also many who have commented on the reasoning for the move. Some believe the release date was changed in order to avoid competition with Star Wars: Episode IX, which is set to be released on December 20, 2019. Others pointed out that Warner Brothers may have also made the change after seeing how well Thor: Ragnarok did in the box office at the beginning of this month.
WB just moved up release of "Wonder Woman 2" to Nov. 1, 2019 (from Dec. 13), perhaps eyeing the success of "Thor: Ragnarok" in early November. And perhaps preferring to stay away from JJ Abrams' Star Wars 9 on Dec. 20.— Ben Fritz (@benfritz) November 13, 2017
good move on Wonder Woman 2 moving to November -- get away from Episode IX because MY GIRL DIANA NEEDS TO SHINE— Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) November 13, 2017
Interestingly, now instead of coming out a week before Star Wars: Episode IX, Wonder Woman 2 will be released a week before Bond 25, which premieres November 8, 2019. While we're glad they aren't set to come out on the same day — that would be a major Sophie's Choice for many — there will surely still be some major competition between the two big action films. Regardless though, we're pretty confident Diana can best James in the box offices.
Advertisement