For Desmond, life is about school, friends, and drag. His mother Wendylou Napoles helps him manifest the outfits he envisions (says Desmond about his style: “All my outfits are like dreams.”). Wendylou tells me that 2017 has been hard on Desmond, as he’s seen headlines in the news that threaten his LGBTQ community. (In the aforementioned Out interview he describes Trump as a "big loser" and says "people should be able to be free and let themselves express how they want, whenever they want.") “I’m Gen X — I’m more pessimistic,” Wendylou says. “But Desmond is really hopeful that there can be change in this world.”