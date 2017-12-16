Sorry Santa, but this Victoria's Secret model already got the best Christmas present. Candice Swanepoel is pregnant with her second baby. She made the special announcement on Instagram with an all-green photo — very festive, might we add — of her hugging her pregnant belly.
"Christmas came early," Swanepoel, who had her first child with fiancé Hermann Nicoli last year, wrote. She also captioned the shot with two very appropriate emoji to announce baby No. 2: a pregnant woman and a shocked baby face.
What may be more shocking is that the announcement comes only a few weeks after the South African model — who recently spoke in favor of normalizing breast-feeding in public — appeared in the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. The show marked Swamepoel's first time back to the runway since having her son Anacã 14 months ago, but little did we know she was carrying her second child.
Advertisement
Swanepoel's not the first model to walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show while pregnant. Irina Shayk was pregnant when she appeared in last year's show. At the time she hadn't officially announced she was expecting a child with partner Bradley Cooper, but she certainly wasn't trying to hide it — even if Victoria's Secret was. The two outfits she wore during the show just so happened to cover up her belly.
Swanepoel also isn't the only Angel who's expecting. Behati Prinsloo announced she's having a second child with husband Adam Levine back in September. Like her buddy Swanepoel, she also shared the news on Instagram, posting a bikini photo that showed off her stomach. The couple's new baby will join their daughter Dusty Rose, who was born in 2016.
As of now, Swanepoel hasn't announced the sex of her baby or a due date, but expect a gorgeous photo to go along with those announcements, too.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement