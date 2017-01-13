Candice Swanepoel’s 3-Month-Old Son Is Just Too Cute

Candice Swanepoel has traded in walking the runway Victoria's Secret Angels for hanging out with a teeny-tiny angel of her own. The 28-year-old model shared an adorable photo of herself with 3-month-old son Anacã. The Instagram shows Swanepoel rocking a black bikini and her little guy sporting a fashion-forward diaper. (Kidding!) "Happy 2017 from us," the new mom captioned the picture. Swanepoel has been sharing the occasional sweet photo of Anacã since his birth in October. This is the first child for the South African model and her Brazilian fiancé Hermann Nicoli. Nicoli, 31, is also a model.
In December, Swanepoel made a stir with an Instagram of herself breastfeeding her baby to combat the stigmatization and sexualization of women's breasts and the act of nursing. We're sure if Anacã were old enough to thank, he'd be all, "You go mom!" about it.
