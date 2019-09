Model Candice Swanepoel is speaking up about the unfair way the world censors the female body. Can she get a round of applause from the women of the world, please?Swanepoel, who gave birth to son Anacã in October, is so over the unfair way the world sees breast-feeding. Breast-feeding is a natural and healthy act, yet women are still often shamed if they choose to do it in public — as if there's a purpose to taking out one's breast other than feeding their hungry child. Swanepoel rightfully thinks that anyone uncomfortable with a mom giving her kid a healthy meal is ludicrous, so she took to Instagram to candidly share her thoughts on the subject.The Victoria's Secret Angel posted this applause-worthy statement on her account along with a photo of her breast-feeding Anacã:"Many women today are shamed for breast-feeding in public, or even kicked out of public places for feeding their children. I have been made to feel the need to cover up and somewhat shy to feed my baby in public places but strangely feel nothing for the topless editorials I've done in the name of art..?"She continued, stating:"The world has been desensitized to the sexualization of the breast and to violence on TV...why should it be different when it comes to breast-feeding? Breast-feeding is not sexual it's natural... Those who feel it is wrong to feed your child in public need to get educated on the benefits breast-feeding has on mother and child and... on society as a whole."