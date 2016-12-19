Model Candice Swanepoel is speaking up about the unfair way the world censors the female body. Can she get a round of applause from the women of the world, please?
Swanepoel, who gave birth to son Anacã in October, is so over the unfair way the world sees breast-feeding. Breast-feeding is a natural and healthy act, yet women are still often shamed if they choose to do it in public — as if there's a purpose to taking out one's breast other than feeding their hungry child. Swanepoel rightfully thinks that anyone uncomfortable with a mom giving her kid a healthy meal is ludicrous, so she took to Instagram to candidly share her thoughts on the subject.
The Victoria's Secret Angel posted this applause-worthy statement on her account along with a photo of her breast-feeding Anacã:
"Many women today are shamed for breast-feeding in public, or even kicked out of public places for feeding their children. I have been made to feel the need to cover up and somewhat shy to feed my baby in public places but strangely feel nothing for the topless editorials I've done in the name of art..?"
She continued, stating:
"The world has been desensitized to the sexualization of the breast and to violence on TV...why should it be different when it comes to breast-feeding? Breast-feeding is not sexual it's natural... Those who feel it is wrong to feed your child in public need to get educated on the benefits breast-feeding has on mother and child and... on society as a whole."
Many women today are shamed for breastfeeding in public, or even kicked out of public places for feeding their children. I have been made to feel the need to cover up and somewhat shy to feed my baby in public places but strangely feel nothing for the topless editorials I've done in the name of art..? The world has been desensitized to the sexualization of the breast and to violence on tv...why should it be different when it comes to breastfeeding? -Breastfeeding is not sexual it's natural- Those who feel it is wrong to feed your child in public need to get educated on the benefits breastfeeding has on mother and child and intern on society as a whole. 💪🏼💙 👫👭 #mothernature
Swanepoel isn't alone in her plea to normalize breast-feeding in public. Olivia Wilde also shared a similar message and photo on Instagram and participated in a breast-feeding photo shoot in Glamour in 2014. The actress told Yahoo! Beauty that "people should be allowed to breast-feed wherever they want, whenever they want."
These women are reminding the world that breast-feeding shouldn't raise eyebrows — and that it's time we all leave women who choose to breast-feed in public alone.
