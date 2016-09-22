"Breastfeeding is a normal and natural thing, and if someone has a problem with me feeding my child whenever and wherever, that is THEIR problem," she wrote. "It should NEVER be the breastfeeding mom's problem."



Since Stanley shared her story on Instagram, it has resonated with her followers, going viral and earning over 6,000 Likes at the time of writing.



"Well done on sticking up for yourself," another Instagram user commented. "I wish any form of breastfeeding was a non-issue."



Stanley also told Scary Mommy that, while her father hasn't changed his stance on breast-feeding in public, he says he understands her position and accepts it. While we may have a ways to go towards cultural acceptance for public breast-feeding, it's good to know that there are moms like Stanley who are willing to fight the stigma — even if they shouldn't have to.