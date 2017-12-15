The Kardashian-Jenner baby guessing game has heated up over the past few months, with rumored buns in the oven for Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. One thing we do know for sure: Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child around the end of the month. A Christmas baby!
The new baby, which is arriving via surrogate, was confirmed to be a little girl by Kardashian West herself on The Ellen Show.
With that knowledge in hand, we'd like to make a case that the new baby's name will be (probably, maybe): Noel.
Here's the evidence, in no particular order:
It's a name the family already loves. Kardashian West's middle name is Noel (yes, her birth name is Kimberly Noel Kardashian) and N-names for girls run in the family. Kendall Jenner's middle name is Nicole, in tribute to mom, Kris Jenner's, best friend Nicole Brown Simpson.
Of course, Kimye's oldest daughter's name is North, which is not only an N-name, but has some ties to Christmas as well. "The way [Kim] explained it to me was that North means highest power and she says that North is their highest point together," Kris Jenner said of the name on The View, E News reported. Sort of like the North Star, which is a big part of the nativity story and this baby looks like she's coming near Christmas.
And don't forget, if there's anything the Kardashian's love with names, it's a theme. North, Saint and Noel. Three children with names that celebrate what is, for many, the most wonderful time of the year.
And, even though traditionally Noelle is the feminine form of Noel and also means "Christmas," you know the Wests are gonna keep it edgy and name their little girl the male version of the name.
We're going to guess that Kardashian West won't be using North's choice of name, Star (even though it would also go with the Christmas-y theme), since she dismissed it during an appearance on Ellen.
"[North] has a toy, a llama," Kardashian West explained, Bustle reports. "She named it Star West. She names everything Star West."
Lastly, based on this very scientific report about the top 62 names related to winter for kids on this baby naming website, the names just go together.
