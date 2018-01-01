11 Sneaker Trends We're Betting On Big In 2018

Looking ahead to next year, we've already seen some trends start to pop up that are sure to be big in 2018. From statement-making glitter and all-over patterns to super-retro throwback styles, we have a feeling your closet is soon going to be filled with kicks you just can't ignore. So if you're looking for shoes that'll help your #OOTD hit 1,000 likes on the 'gram or just want an easy-to-wear pair on the weekends, we're predicting the 11 styles ahead are going to be It in the New Year. Here's to watching the hype build as their popularity unfolds.