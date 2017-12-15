Even Zendaya Thinks She Looks Like This Mini Doppelgänger

The world is filled with celebrity doppelgängers, from this Instagrammer who looks nearly identical to Selena Gomez to this beauty blogger who could be Rihanna's secret twin. Though many of the lucky lookalikes around the globe are adults, there are a select few tots who just so happen to resemble various entertainers. (Like, say, this toddler who looks a lot like Ed Sheeran.)
Now, another toddler has joined the ranks: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's darling daughter Jasmine just so happens to resemble The Greatest Showman star Zendaya, and it's uncanny.
Twitter user Mariah noticed the similarity after photos of the father-daughter duo at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony circulated online Wednesday, and we have to say that we completely agree.
Advertisement
"Dwayne's daughter looks like a mini Zendaya," the Twitter user wrote.
Dwayne’s daughter looks like a mini Zendaya ? pic.twitter.com/PP5rpI7w8h— Mariah ? (@dayaparadise) December 14, 2017
Look at those perfect cheeks! Her tiny nose! Even her star skirt (worn to a star unveiling ceremony, no less) is proof she has Zendaya's on-point fashion sense.
The post quickly caught the attention of thousands of people, including Zendaya herself.
"OMG," Zendaya posted along with a slew of emojis, while also tagging Johnson. He later quoted her tweet and said, "Ha yes she does." It's an all-around love fest.
The comments from other users were slightly more hilarious, with one person concocting quite the farfetched theory.
"Plot twist it actually is Zendaya and future [Z]endaya has just time travelled to the past and made it successful," the Twitter user wrote.
Plot twist it actually is Zendaya and future zendaya has just time travelled to the past and made it successful— @BeautyChickee (@olivialetran) December 14, 2017
"Your face and his upper body strength, she's gonna rule the world," another wrote.
Your face and his upper body strength, she's gonna rule the world— Kelly (@hughesytweets) December 14, 2017
Earlier this week, Johnson and his girlfriend Lauren Hashian announced that they are expecting another little girl, their second child together, in the spring.
"Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement - IT'S A GIRL," Johnson wrote in an Instagram post. "@laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we'll welcome our second baby. Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil' sis."
Wonder if the newcomer will take after any other celebs!
Advertisement