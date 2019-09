According to E! News , Gomez's look-a-like is 22-year-old Sofia Solares from Mexico, who happens to have over 220,000 (!) followers on Instagram. With thick styled brows, pouty lips, and a dark ombré lob, Solares is a dead-ringer for the singer. And it’s not just us who think so: Every selfie Solares posts receives hundreds of comments, and most of them even tag Gomez, to point out the resemblance. “She's literally identical to Selena Gomez. I'm bugging out,” one user commented. Another wrote, “She looks like Selena more than Selena. Lol.”