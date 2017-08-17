It's no secret that Selena Gomez is the queen of Instagram: The singer/13 Reasons Why producer has a whopping 125 million loyal followers — which is more than what Lucy Hale, Vanessa Hudges, and Gigi Hadid have on the social media platform, combined. But she might now have to fight for the Insta spotlight, because she apparently has an extremely popular doppelgänger — and the resemblance is uncanny.
According to E! News, Gomez's look-a-like is 22-year-old Sofia Solares from Mexico, who happens to have over 220,000 (!) followers on Instagram. With thick styled brows, pouty lips, and a dark ombré lob, Solares is a dead-ringer for the singer. And it’s not just us who think so: Every selfie Solares posts receives hundreds of comments, and most of them even tag Gomez, to point out the resemblance. “She's literally identical to Selena Gomez. I'm bugging out,” one user commented. Another wrote, “She looks like Selena more than Selena. Lol.”
And, in case you were wondering, Solares is well aware of their similarities. "I love Selena Gomez and I declare myself a fan of her,” she told E! News. “Of course it would be a dream to know that she knows of my existence and will devote a few seconds to write me something!"
Of course, we know that Solares and Gomez aren’t actually the same person — and no one should ever compare one woman to the next — but we have always wondered what the real Selena Gomez would look like with a nose piercing. If Solares is any indicator here, we'd say pretty damn good.
