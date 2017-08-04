Lucy Hale's New Hair Color Is Subtle — & SO Pretty

How early is too early to start dreaming about fall? Cozy sweaters, falling leaves, hot morning lattes — it all sounds like a nice break to the summer heat. And it looks like Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale is already prepping her hair color: She uploaded a photo to Instagram to debut a new look that's fit for harvest season.
The warm, caramel balayage comes from colorist Chris Weber Mirlach, whom Hale called her "@kristin_ess of Vancouver" in the post. (The actual blunt bob haircut, however, comes from her longtime hairstylist Kristin Ess.)
"[Lucy] switched it up for her new show, Life Sentence, which is being filmed in Vancouver," Ess tells Refinery29. “As most people know by now, continuity is key in the film and TV hair world, so it needed to match the color she had when they filmed the pilot." Makes sense to us.
But if you want to cop Hale's subtle new look, Ess recommends you ask your colorist for "a medium rich, golden brown color with varying tones of coffee and dark chocolate." Given the fact that we are gearing up for the end of summer, it seems as good of a time as ever to go for a golden brown balayage. “If you want this color, you can't be afraid of warmth because warm tones will come out in the sun," Ess explains.
Consider this color bookmarked in our phones for fall, when Pumpkin Spice Latte and apple pie season comes around the corner. Until then, we suggest you enjoy the summer days before they're long gone.
