Peach is, quite possibly, the hottest color in makeup right now. With the dawn of the fruit-centric collections from both Too Faced and Kylie Cosmetics, it's probably safe to say light orange hues are everywhere. So it’s not entirely surprising that singer and actress Selena Gomez decided to take the trend for a spin last night during the premiere of her new Netflix show, 13 Reasons Why. We just didn't expect to love it so much.
The star looked stunning in a face full of monochromatic orange makeup, dusted on her eyes, lips, and cheeks by makeup artist Hung Vanngo. Other than the reveal of a shorter hairstyle earlier this year, Gomez has kept her beauty look pretty low-key. But not this time. Her high-shine, orange eyeshadow looks particularly fitting against the matching metallic Oscar de la Renta dress, and we've never seen a pair of ombré earrings pop quite like they do against her apricot-toned blush and peachy lips.
The only detail of Gomez’s look that was strikingly different in color was her nail polish. She opted for a bright cobalt blue instead, courtesy of celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik. (Quite the contrast, if we do say so ourselves.) Judging by the comments on Vanngo's Instagram post last night, we'd venture to say we're not the only ones loving the look. "I'm into the blue-orange combo," one user wrote. "Color palette on point.” Added another: "Love this look! Your colour choices are inspirational!"
While red carpet makeup looks can sometimes feel impossible to adapt into your everyday life, this is one that easily translates. Excuse us while we go stock up on peach palettes.
