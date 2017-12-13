New year, new you — and a whole new crop of things to watch on Netflix. However, the best way to get things off on the right foot is to start with a brand new slate, so Netflix is shedding a bunch of old titles to make room for 2018.
Starting day one, a huge slew of movies are saying goodbye, like E.T., Forrest Gump, Grease, and Pulp Fiction. Saw movies 1-6 are also getting kicked off, which is good for me personally, since my New Year's resolution is to never have to watch anyone chop off their own arms.
Now for the bad news: Mean Girls is going, as well as another Lindsay Lohan favorite, The Parent Trap. A few days later, all the seasons of Lost are exiting the platform, so if you've been pretending to have seen it this whole time, you don't have much longer to catch up.
Other TV shows are getting the axe, like Futurama season 7-10, the first two season of Sirens, as well as the fourteenth through seventeenth years of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
As is always the case, when one door closes, another opens, so don't be too sad that some of these classics are are getting the boot. 2018 is also the year of some real exciting incoming blockbusters, but before your New Year's Resolution to not spend all day in bed binging TV shows kicks into gear, make sure you take advantage of the rest of this month and binge-watch to your heart's content.
Ahead is everything leaving Netflix in January 2018.